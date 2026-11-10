Fermín López Leads Barcelona in the Win Over Atlético

FC Barcelona achieved an important 2-1 victory over Atlético de Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano and consolidated its lead in LaLiga before the international break. The azulgrana side overcame one of its main rivals in a demanding match and added three points of great value.

The great protagonist was Fermín López, author of the two goals that gave the Catalan team the victory. The midfielder responded at a key moment and was decisive in Barcelona’s comeback to take the win from red-and-white territory.

The result reinforces the aspirations of the azulgrana side, which maintains its advantage over its pursuers and arrives at the international break at the top of the standings. Winning at a scenario like the Metropolitano represents an important morale boost.

The fight for the title continues open, but Barcelona took a firm step toward its goal of conquering LaLiga.