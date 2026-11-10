11 de noviembre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Fermín López Leads Barcelona in the Win Over Atlético

10 de noviembre de 2026 Maxdiel Fernández Padrón

FC Barcelona achieved an important 2-1 victory over Atlético de Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano and consolidated its lead in LaLiga before the international break. The azulgrana side overcame one of its main rivals in a demanding match and added three points of great value.

 

The great protagonist was Fermín López, author of the two goals that gave the Catalan team the victory. The midfielder responded at a key moment and was decisive in Barcelona’s comeback to take the win from red-and-white territory.

 

The result reinforces the aspirations of the azulgrana side, which maintains its advantage over its pursuers and arrives at the international break at the top of the standings. Winning at a scenario like the Metropolitano represents an important morale boost.

 

The fight for the title continues open, but Barcelona took a firm step toward its goal of conquering LaLiga.

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