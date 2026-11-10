11 de noviembre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Investments Advance at the Matanzas Company Rayonitro

10 de noviembre de 2026 José Miguel Solís

Close to 90 percent, the investments at the Matanzas company Rayonitro are advancing in order to resume as soon as possible the production of sulfuric acid, an item in broad demand for industrial development.

Engineer Eduardo Catalá, director of the plant, commented that it is a facility designed for continuous production, with barely a month of repairs, and the two years it has been stopped present true challenges.

 

However, the specialist noted, «we can restore and even manufacture the most complex element» — a task undertaken by Rayonitro’s workers, and in which progress is promising.

 

With sulfur reserves remaining from the Energás Varadero company, Rayonitro’s workers add a note of encouragement for the Island’s industrial production, since the sulfuric acid they produce exhibits 99 percent purity.

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