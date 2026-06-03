From Jovellanos, Congratulations to General of the Army Raúl Castro

On behalf of the people of Jovellanos, the governing bodies and the Communist Party of Cuba in the municipality express their most sincere congratulations to General of the Army Raúl Castro Ruz, on the occasion of his 95th birthday, this June 3.

The Jovellanos community celebrates with respect and admiration his life dedicated to the Homeland and the Revolution, an example of firmness, loyalty, and revolutionary commitment. His career serves as an inspiration for present and future generations of Cubans.

This tribute reaffirms the gratitude of our people and its institutions, who recognize in Raúl Castro a symbol of historical continuity and defense of revolutionary ideals. His example guides the daily work of political and mass organizations in Jovellanos.

With the wish that health and happiness may always accompany his days, Jovellanos joins the national celebration of the life and work of Raúl, ratifying unity and the commitment to continue moving forward with the work of the Revolution.