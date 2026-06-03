5 de junio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

From Jovellanos, Congratulations to General of the Army Raúl Castro

3 de junio de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

On behalf of the people of Jovellanos, the governing bodies and the Communist Party of Cuba in the municipality express their most sincere congratulations to General of the Army Raúl Castro Ruz, on the occasion of his 95th birthday, this June 3.

The Jovellanos community celebrates with respect and admiration his life dedicated to the Homeland and the Revolution, an example of firmness, loyalty, and revolutionary commitment. His career serves as an inspiration for present and future generations of Cubans.

This tribute reaffirms the gratitude of our people and its institutions, who recognize in Raúl Castro a symbol of historical continuity and defense of revolutionary ideals. His example guides the daily work of political and mass organizations in Jovellanos.

With the wish that health and happiness may always accompany his days, Jovellanos joins the national celebration of the life and work of Raúl, ratifying unity and the commitment to continue moving forward with the work of the Revolution.

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