Raúl: 95 Years with His Foot in the Stirrup

This June 3, General of the Army Raúl Castro reaches 95 years of life. Most of that time has been dedicated to the Revolution.

Raúl is one of the best disciples of his brother Fidel, from whom he imbibed wise teachings, especially those that become revolutionary practice.

He took part in the assault on the Moncada barracks, in the Isla de Pinos prison, and emigrated to Mexico, where he prepared to travel on the Granma with the mission of liberating Cuba from the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. He landed on the beaches of eastern Cuba, fought in the Sierra Maestra, founded the Second Eastern Front, and came down in the Freedom Caravan.

Always on military missions, for years he was minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces. Alongside Fidel, he was a strategist during the Bay of Pigs invasion, the Missile Crisis (October Crisis), in Angola, and at other times when the Homeland was threatened.

When necessary, he assumed the presidency of the country and served as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, positions he carried out masterfully; and although no longer in those roles, he has always remained with his foot in the stirrup.

Raúl has been an irreproachable leader, for whom kindness, approachability, and dedication to the Revolution are his battle crest.

That is why the Cuban people are indignant at the macabre accusations, outside all legal norms, that the usual enemies want to impose on him. The dignified Cuban people, regardless of creed, political affiliation, or gender, have participated in open forums to criticize these false accusations and support Raúl. This June 3, voices rise in chorus to say:

¡Raúl is Raúl!