Meliá Yields to Trump’s Pressure and Withdraws 15 Hotels from Cuba

The Spanish chain Meliá Hotels International announced on June 3 the immediate cessation of management, marketing, and use of its brands in 15 hotels in Cuba. The decision, notified to the National Securities Market Commission — the public body that regulates and supervises financial markets in Spain — responds to the pressure from Donald Trump’s government and the sanctions against the Business Administration Group GAE.

Among the causes, Meliá also cites the serious energy crisis on the island and the sharp drop in tourist demand. Its Portuguese subsidiary Ilha Bela adopted the resolution, which affects hotels under the Gran Meliá, Innside, Meliá, Paradisus, and Sol brands.

Five of them are located in Varadero: Meliá Península Varadero, Paradisus Princesa Mar, Paradisus Varadero, as well as Sol Caribe Beach and Sol Varadero Beach. The rest of the hotel facilities managed by Meliá are distributed among Havana, Cayo Santa María, Cayo Coco, and Holguín.

The company assures that the impact is limited because most were already closed due to energy problems. Nevertheless, the statement from the Mallorcan hotel chain advances that it will organize plans for an orderly disaffiliation and to inform clients and suppliers. Finally, the Meliá chain thanked its stakeholders for their trust.

Photo: Taken from the Internet