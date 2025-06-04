Happy hearts for our children.

The sixth edition of the International Meeting of Arts for Children Happy Heart was one of those wonderful events that happen in this country.

As expressed by Rubén Darío Salazar, National Theater Award winner and director of the event’s organizing committee: “there is nothing as comforting as offering children a varied and diverse program that promotes, through art, ideals of peace, commitment to one’s own and a dignified social behavior, in line with the education of Cuban schools and families”.

The director of Teatro de las Estaciones told the media that they have already begun to project what is to come, as it happened since 2020 when the first virtual edition was held.

The call was attended by leading artists from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, along with those from Cuba.

The artists from Matanzas shone in this edition of Corazón Feliz. Teatro de las Estaciones stood out with the play Un rastro hacia las estrellas, based on El pequeño príncipe by Saint-Exupéry and the poem Asteroide B-612, by José Manuel Espino, staged in the Adolfo Llauradó hall, as well as the costumes designed by Zenén Calero, National Theater Award, for the Abracadabra group, from Cienfuegos.

A creative work, among brothers and sisters, to transform the existence of our children with happy moments.

Written by María Elena Bayón.