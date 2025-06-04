The role of content generation in Radio 26’s website is highlighted.

With more than a decade of experience at the head of the website of the provincial radio station Radio 26, in Matanzas, journalist Maritza Tejera García, recognizes the role of content generation in the updating of the page and its positioning, while distinguishing the results of teamwork and the incorporation of multimedia roles.

With more than a decade of experience at the head of the website of the provincial radio station Radio 26, in Matanzas, journalist Maritza Tejera García, recognizes the role of content generation in the updating of the page and its positioning, at the same time that she distinguished the results of team work and the incorporation of multimedia roles.

Tejera García pointed out that the results of the web page are the result of the contribution of the journalists and correspondents, its renewed visual appearance and the added value it incorporates with podcasts on various topics of interest.

The website of Radio 26 de Matanzas, created in 2007, won the grand prize in this edition of the National Radio Festival, a commitment to its followers and heterogeneous audiences connected with the work of a province that decides in the economic architecture of the country.

Until June 8, ththe event will be held in the province of Camagüey, bringing together creators of the audiovisual media, personalities, guests from Colombia and Argentina, researchers and award winners in various categories.

The territory won 13 awards and mentions in this edition of the Festival, the third year in which it repeatedly achieves multiple awards as an expression of the commitment of its radio broadcasters with a communicative proposal connected with their audiences.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda Suárez.