Radio tradition lives days of Festival.

With an atmosphere of enthusiasm and professionalism, the 36th edition of the National Cuban Radio Festival began in Camagüey province, an event that brings together creators, specialists, producers and lovers of the radio medium from all over the country.

The inauguration was in charge of Yuzaima Cardona, general director of Radio Cubana, who welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of the Festival as a space for dialogue, exchange and professional growth.

“We thank Camagüey for the possibility of holding this meeting and thank you for sharing these days of joy, exchange, dialogue and knowledge and that it is a moment for all of us to grow professionally,” Cardona said during her speech.

The event includes a varied program that includes panels, workshops, exhibitions and spaces for debate on the current challenges of the radio media in Cuba.

Awards will also be given to the best works and programs of the year, in recognition of the talent and commitment of the sector’s professionals.

There will be moments of community interaction and visits to representative sites of the heritage and history of the City of the Tinajones.

The once Santa María del Puerto del Príncipe, a town with a rich radio tradition, is experiencing days of festival, while celebrating the vitality of a medium that transcends 100 years of history.

(Created by Jessica Mesa Duarte and Yaudel Rodríguez Vento with assistance from IA).