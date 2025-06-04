Hydraulic reestablishment works in Pedro Betancourt are in progress.

The maintenance brigade for hydraulic networks of the Jovellanos Aqueduct and Sewerage UEB continues the work of replacing the conduit that connects the Güira de Macuriges pumping station with the overpumping of turbine No. 14 in Pedro Betancourt municipality.

According to Mardiel Surí González, vice-president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, this investment is a direct response to the requests made by the voters of the “Manuelito” district, who have pointed out persistent difficulties in the water supply.

The official also emphasized that the actions carried out have the support and constant monitoring of local authorities, state agencies and entities involved, in addition to the pertinent technical equipment in a joint effort to optimize access to water resources in the community.

In this instance, Surí González praised the commitment of the workers to the task in spite of the difficulties of the terrain and the inclement weather, given the positive impact of its execution on the quality of life of the population, as well as on the efficiency and stability of the supply to the four affected districts in the area.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.