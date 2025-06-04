The Economic Impact of Exports in Matanzas, a Necessary Analysis.

Exports are a fundamental pillar of the Cuban economy. They generate vital income, stimulate domestic production, create jobs and strengthen the local currency.

An increase in the demand for exports can raise the value of the Cuban peso, thus reducing the cost of imports. They also foster industrial development, competitiveness and innovation in companies, allowing them to remain active in the international market.

While a trade surplus is favorable when properly managed, the ideal goal should not be limited to this. A sustainable balance between exports and imports is key to stable economic growth.

In the province of Matanzas, far from reaching a surplus, we face a trade deficit where imports exceed exports. In the first quarter of the year, only 85 percent (%) of the goods and services dispatch plan was fulfilled, which meant an income of two million dollars less than projected and four million less compared to the same period of the previous year.

The main defaults were in Agroforestal, with the sale of charcoal; La Victoria de Girón with chili, charcoal and export services, as well as Cuba-ron with its leading product.

La Pesca with contracted production,

Apicultura with non-compliance in the production of honey, Ecosensá with coal and Marina Gaviota with tourist services, among others.

Final Reflection

For a province like Matanzas, the imbalance between exports and imports hinders economic progress. In this case, most of the non-compliance does not seem to be attributable to the blockade, but to failures in administrative management and human effort.

There is an urgent need for greater follow-up and commitment to reverse this trend and ensure sustainable development.

Written by Enrique Tirse.