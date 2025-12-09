Havana hosts the 3rd International Seminar on Tourism Law.

The Seminar maintains its academic and legal focus and aims to provide continuity with the two previous meetings, the first of which took place in Spain and the second in Argentina.



The main legal challenges facing the travel industry in the era of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, new platforms, accessibility, sustainability, and foreign investment will be discussed in Havana from the 9th to the 11th of this month during the III International Seminar on Tourism Law.



Legal experts and professionals from this industry are invited, including ministers, heads of national tourism administrations, government officials, representatives of international organizations, academics and researchers, university professors and experts, and representatives of business groups.



The event is part of an effort to consolidate tourism law as an autonomous branch of law, while also promoting a vision of the urgent need for international codification of the sector under the leadership of UN Tourism, one of the organizers of the meeting, along with the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) and the University of Havana.