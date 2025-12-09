9 de diciembre de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Havana hosts the 3rd International Seminar on Tourism Law.

9 de diciembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), default quality

The Seminar maintains its academic and legal focus and aims to provide continuity with the two previous meetings, the first of which took place in Spain and the second in Argentina.

The main legal challenges facing the travel industry in the era of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, new platforms, accessibility, sustainability, and foreign investment will be discussed in Havana from the 9th to the 11th of this month during the III International Seminar on Tourism Law.

Legal experts and professionals from this industry are invited, including ministers, heads of national tourism administrations, government officials, representatives of international organizations, academics and researchers, university professors and experts, and representatives of business groups.

The event is part of an effort to consolidate tourism law as an autonomous branch of law, while also promoting a vision of the urgent need for international codification of the sector under the leadership of UN Tourism, one of the organizers of the meeting, along with the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) and the University of Havana.

The Third Seminar will promote analysis of the growing participation of large platforms in tourism marketing processes, and the need to regulate and establish certain protective limits for the benefit of consumers.

Another focus will be the legal and regulatory challenges related to short-term rentals and accommodation services offered by hosts through online platforms; the impact of smart destinations on marketing; and the regulations for their development within an environment that ensures order and protection for both customers and service providers.

Other areas for analysis relate to sustainability and accessibility within the context of new regulatory frameworks. Regulatory experiences, as well as foreign investment understood as a driving force for tourism development, will also be considered.

According to the UN Tourism website, the Seminar maintains its academic and legal focus and aims to provide continuity with the two previous meetings, the first of which took place in Spain and the second in Argentina.

Photo: Taken from Juan Carlos García Granda’s X account

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.




                            

                    Tags:                   

                        
	                    

    

                        

                    

                        



    

            

          
            Más entradas          
        

            

                  

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Montserrat Hermitage: The Cradle of Matanzas Identity in its 150 Years of History.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    9 de diciembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    The urgency for Cuba to advance towards digital sovereignty is highlighted.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    9 de diciembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Promote female leadership  in Jovellanos.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    9 de diciembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

            


  


                        



		

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *