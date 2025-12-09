9 de diciembre de 2025

Promote female leadership in Jovellanos.

9 de diciembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

With the aim of promoting women’s active participation in agricultural production from a gender perspective, this municipality is supporting the «They Produce Too» sustainable agriculture project, an initiative that recognizes and strengthens the role of women in rural development.

This project has the support of the municipal branch of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP), which is currently collaborating with 18 farms led by women in the area. Eight of these farms have received material support consisting of solar panels, turbines, water tanks, construction materials, and plows—essential resources for boosting production.

As part of the planning for next year, this support is expected to be extended to the remaining ten farms, to the extent possible, with the goal of ensuring equitable conditions for all the women producers involved.

The main economic activities of these farms are centered on diverse crops, with an emphasis on vegetables, fruits, and tubers. In addition, some of them diversify by raising small livestock, particularly poultry and sheep.

These farms also produce not only promote sustainable agricultural production but also foster gender equality, women’s empowerment, and local development, consolidating women as key players in the present and future of the agricultural sector in the province of Matanzas.

Written by  Yannier Delgado.










                            

