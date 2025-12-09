Promote female leadership in Jovellanos.

With the aim of promoting women’s active participation in agricultural production from a gender perspective, this municipality is supporting the «They Produce Too» sustainable agriculture project, an initiative that recognizes and strengthens the role of women in rural development.



This project has the support of the municipal branch of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP), which is currently collaborating with 18 farms led by women in the area. Eight of these farms have received material support consisting of solar panels, turbines, water tanks, construction materials, and plows—essential resources for boosting production.



As part of the planning for next year, this support is expected to be extended to the remaining ten farms, to the extent possible, with the goal of ensuring equitable conditions for all the women producers involved.