Municipal Electoral Council promotes political culture in Pedro Betancourt.

Paying tribute to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and reflecting on the significance of his thought in the nation’s political organization were the central themes of a pleasant meeting between local authorities and students from the Dionisio Morejón Morejón pre-university institute, which took place at the headquarters of the Electoral Council of Pedro Betancourt municipality.



According to Amaury Sobrino Castillo, president of the council in the town, the dialogue focused on the analysis of the book «Guarantors of Socialist Democracy,» a tribute to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution and his legacy as a spokesperson for a unique democratic model based on citizen participation and the defense of Cuban sovereignty.



According to the official, the volume is the result of the work of a collective of authors and brings together 17 life stories that demonstrate the evolution of the democratic processes that have taken place on the Island, the dedication of those who have ensured the transparency and effectiveness of these processes and, in particular, the notable actions of Fidel as a promoter of the first elections after the triumph of 1959.