6 de junio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Historical Archive Provides Valuable Documents to the Red Cross

5 de junio de 2026 Maxdiel Fernández Padrón

On the occasion of the reopening of the Matanzas Red Cross headquarters, the Provincial Historical Archive (AHP) provided documents and works that are part of the historical memory of the health institution.

AHP specialists delivered documentary reproductions that will become part of the historical atmosphere of the building.

The materials reflect moments and events linked to the trajectory of the Red Cross in Matanzas, based on documents preserved in the institution’s heritage collections.

The initiative seeks to bring the public closer to the facts and events that distinguish those who always respond to accidents, illnesses in the population, and other health emergencies.

In parallel, the Provincial Historical Archive is working on the restoration of historical photographic albums belonging to the Red Cross, documents currently receiving specialized treatment to guarantee their preservation.

The restoration efforts are part of the actions aimed at protecting and preserving materials of high heritage value, linked to essential institutions in the history of Matanzas.

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