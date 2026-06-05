6 de junio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Municipal Transport Guarantees Water Supply in Jovellanos

5 de junio de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz
Using alternative means, it ensures water supply, giving priority to the most vulnerable sectors, so affected families receive immediate support.

The Municipal Transport Company of Jovellanos works together with the Aqueduct. Using alternative means, it ensures water supply, giving priority to the most vulnerable sectors, so affected families receive immediate support.

Coordination between institutions strengthens the response. A basic service is guaranteed in difficult times, and the effort demonstrates community commitment. Solidarity becomes concrete action.

The People’s Power supports these local initiatives, and the unity of workers reinforces trust. The community recognizes the effort made, and the population appreciates the constant dedication.

Using alternative means, it ensures water supply, giving priority to the most vulnerable sectors, so affected families receive immediate support. This example reflects the will of our people, as unity overcomes challenges. The homeland is defended with daily work, and Jovellanos advances with firmness and victory.

Más entradas

Cuba and South Korea: A Bond Beyond Politics

5 de junio de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

CTE Guiteras Adheres to Protocols Following Boiler Breakdown

5 de junio de 2026 Yenli Lemus Domínguez

An Outpouring of Cuban Spirit at the International Encounter «Sonora Matancera: Legend and Heritage» (+photos)

5 de junio de 2026 María Elena Bayón Mayor

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *