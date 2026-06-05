The Municipal Transport Company of Jovellanos works together with the Aqueduct. Using alternative means, it ensures water supply, giving priority to the most vulnerable sectors, so affected families receive immediate support.

Coordination between institutions strengthens the response. A basic service is guaranteed in difficult times, and the effort demonstrates community commitment. Solidarity becomes concrete action.

The People’s Power supports these local initiatives, and the unity of workers reinforces trust. The community recognizes the effort made, and the population appreciates the constant dedication.

Using alternative means, it ensures water supply, giving priority to the most vulnerable sectors, so affected families receive immediate support. This example reflects the will of our people, as unity overcomes challenges. The homeland is defended with daily work, and Jovellanos advances with firmness and victory.