Jovellanos Brings Everyone Together to Enjoy Summer

Jovellanos – In this municipality, summer 2026 demonstrates that joy has no age. While many associate the summer season with young people and beaches, here the elderly are the protagonists. The motto «Summer with My People» is fulfilled every day in the Grandparents’ Circles and parks of the municipality, because summer is for everyone, and our elders live it with energy and enthusiasm.

Recreational activities include traditional dominoes, chess, and parchís, which awaken ingenuity and healthy competition. But it’s not all tables and pieces; there is also room for controlled movement. Cardiovascular exercises, adapted to this stage of life, are taught with discipline, so that body and mind remain active without risks or excesses.

Special mention goes to the practice of tai chi, a gentle modality that improves balance and breathing, along with other low-impact routines. Community instructors design each session according to each participant’s physical capabilities, thus breaking the myth that summer is only for the young. The elderly demonstrate that they can enjoy, sweat, and share without limitations.

In this way, Jovellanos becomes an example of inclusion within the province of Matanzas. The summer season does not discriminate, and our grandparents confirm this with their daily smiles. The call is to continue adding family members and neighbors to these proposals, because this summer 2026, as the motto says, is truly «with my people,» and our elderly are at the center of the celebration.