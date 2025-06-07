Jurists in Cuba: reality from our South.

The nature and essence of the professional work of the jurist, together with the accumulated experience, provide the privileged situation of being able to specify with extraordinary clarity the field of action or work of this professional, also with an approach from the South.

In general terms, it can be said that the jurist’s profession is aimed at working on the country’s legal and political system, in the direction of integrating it, applying it, developing it, perfecting it and diversifying it, in order to achieve not only social justice, but also individual justice for citizens, members of the broad mosaic of Cuban civil society who, with respect to their claims, seek effective judicial protection from the country’s courts of justice.

Thus, when speaking of the legal system, as the object of work of the legal professional, it is not possible to limit oneself to the positive normative system, as did the bourgeois theoreticians in their efforts to classify the different universal legal systems.

In fact, the legal phenomenon encompasses three areas of expression: it is, of course, a normative system, but it is also an axiological system, a normative set that guides the essential values of a given society and expresses them deontologically, as a behavioral paradigm to which the social project in question seeks to elevate itself, and finally, it is an eminently social phenomenon.

I have heard some people, when referring to a certain science or sciences, express that in Cuba today, when some leaders with a certain level of science, wisdom or sapience in certain subjects speak or discourse, they are not understood in their explanations by the people.

And when I hear this, it comes to my mind how Fidel Castro, from his erudition, had a particular way of expressing ideas that were understood even by the most humble man or woman of the people, who is and will be the only subject of any revolutionary change in Cuba, that PEOPLE that as a political concept was created and identified by Fidel Castro himself in his defense plea in the Moncada trial, a conception in which were always present; teachers, intellectuals, petty bourgeoisie, peasants and the working class.

-What are the essential modes of action of jurists?

The complex network of relations that constitutes the system of Law and the very wide network of places where the jurist can work, cannot enervate the common elements, the general and essential actions and abilities that graduates in Law must have, in order to be able to affirm that they have a basic and integral formation.

Written by Dr. Osvaldo Manuel Álvarez Torres.