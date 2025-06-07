Local development projects in Matanzas: between good ideas and tangible results.

Matanzas has 220 Local Development Projects (PDL), but only 24 percent (%) are linked to food production, a worrying figure in the midst of the current economic scenario.

Municipalities such as Martí and Jagüey Grande have no initiatives focused on food, and Limonar barely registers one.

The local press highlights theoretical advances, such as the introduction of science, technology and good practices, but in reality, the benefits do not always reach the population.

Many projects do not generate profits and even report losses, which calls into question their sustainability. If the objective is community development, how is it possible that they are not self-financing?

Another critical point is that some territories have not prioritized this strategy correctly, leaving gaps in key sectors. The lack of contributions to ONAT by several projects also draws attention.

It is clear that the issue requires further analysis and verification on the ground: is there a lack of training, bureaucratic hurdles, or are impacts simply not being measured correctly? The LDPs have potential, but Matanzas needs to translate its ideas into real improvements for the population.

Written by Enrique Tirse.