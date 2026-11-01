Las Águilas del Sur and Los Bendecidos Open the Third Round of the Jagüey Grande League

The third round of the sixth edition of the Jagüey Grande Baseball League will begin this Sunday, November 1, with two games, and with Las Águilas del Sur and Los Bendecidos already installed in the grand final.

Early in the morning, Las Águilas del Sur will measure forces with Los Increíbles. In the afternoon, Los Bendecidos will face Los Cerveceros.

Los Increíbles and Los Cerveceros arrive at this round without classification options but with their pride at stake. They have the opportunity to close their campaign with dignity and complicate the afternoon for two rivals who are already looking toward the final.

Jagüey Grande fans, faithful to their baseball, are already preparing their caps and umbrellas to accompany their teams. Whoever wants to experience up close the close of this championship has an appointment at the field from early on.