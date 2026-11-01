Matanzas Prepares to Defend Its National Children’s Soccer Title

Matanzas children’s soccer is advancing in preparations for the second edition of the National Zonal Tournament of Special Areas.

In this tournament, the Yumurino squad will defend the title it won last year, when it defeated Mayabeque 5-0 in the final.

According to Leonardo Torres Pérez, head of municipal small-league soccer activity in Matanzas, the professors of the participating territories are holding online meetings to coordinate the details of the competition, scheduled for the middle of next month. Meanwhile, the municipal stage is scheduled for November 27.

At the headquarters of the Aurelio Janet Labra Athenaeum, the preparations also include work to condition the playing field, actions carried out with the collaboration of an MSME from the territory.

According to the preliminary planning, the tournament will be developed by groups. Havana, Mayabeque, and Artemisa will compete at the Ciudad Deportiva, while Matanzas, Cárdenas, and Cienfuegos — the latter as a guest team — will play at the Athenaeum, on a calendar that contemplates double-header matchups.

The Athenaeum academy will be the facility destined for the lodging of the teams participating in this group, with the purpose of facilitating the organization and development of the competition.

With preparation underway and coordination among the territories, Matanzas begins to trace the path toward a new edition of the tournament.