Las Américas Hotel Hosts Creativity

Varadero – In the processes of the leisure industry, innovating to seduce market segments goes beyond a mere necessity and becomes an indispensable requirement for those who bet on competitive success in customer satisfaction, income growth, and the quality of offerings.

Precisely that stance encouraged the works presented at the Innovation Forum held at the Las Américas hotel, with the objective of continuing to consolidate excellence in its services through creativity, science, and innovation.

A total of 18 works were presented at the gathering, which contributes to the training of professionals in scientific and technical areas, essential for the sector’s progress, highlighted Yobany Gil, Cubanacán delegate in Matanzas.

Departments such as the kitchen, A + B, and recent graduates of a master’s degree in China showed how much is done to guarantee the accommodation services that continue operating despite the genocidal blockade of the United States government, whose preferred target is tourism.

«The organization, discipline, and dedication demonstrated, together with the quality of the works presented and their potential to be generalized, reflect the commitment and creativity of the participants,» highlighted Cubanacán.

In recent hours, another Cubanacán hotel, Brisas Varadero, also presented projects of this type that respond to purposes such as raising quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction as a goal.

These events at the grassroots level are the prelude to the 3rd Science and Technology Forum of the tourism sector, convened at the Plaza América Convention Center on November 11 and 12, and on the 13th of that same month the awards ceremony and closing will take place in the Plenary Hall of the Internacional Varadero Hotel.

Las Américas is a clear example of the tourism the country needs — perfectly possible when it is understood that a hotel’s main resource, its golden clients, are its workers.

Photos: Taken from the Las Américas hotel’s Facebook profile.