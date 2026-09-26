Matanzas to Hold First Neonatal Rehabilitation Symposium

Matanzas medical specialists will headline the First Neonatal Rehabilitation Symposium at the José Ramón López Tabrane Provincial Gyneco-Obstetric Hospital in Matanzas, on October 15 and 16.

Experts from the aforementioned medical branch in the Yumurino territory will participate in the gathering, as well as its representatives from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

The program includes topics such as neonatal respiratory physiotherapy, early stimulation, motor development, and the management of the premature newborn.

Likewise, there will be an exchange on neurodevelopment and brain plasticity, early intervention in neuromotor alterations, and the kinesic care of the newborn.

Also up for debate will be the role of the family in the rehabilitation of the littlest ones at home and interdisciplinary work in this medical specialty.

Invited to the event are the artisans who donated octopuses to give to newborns to whom pulpoterapia is applied — a technique that allows the neonate to return to the obstetric environment and offers a grip point that activates the grasping reflex, in addition to preventing pulling on probes and tubes.

They will also have the opportunity to sell the octopuses to mothers who, outside this service, wish to obtain one for their little ones.