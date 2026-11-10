Los Bendecidos, Undefeated on the Road to the Jagüey Grande Baseball Final

The Los Bendecidos squad crushed Los Increíbles 11-1 and reached the figure of eight victories without defeats in the sixth edition of the Jagüey Grande Baseball League.

The leaders arrive at the last qualifying matchday with a firm step and with the ticket to the grand final in hand.

Diego Rodríguez signed the win on the mound and Michel Sánchez took the loss.

The winners took advantage of an offense of 11 hits and only two errors, while Los Increíbles responded with nine hits and committed five errors.

Javier Montero and José Luis Rodríguez shone with 4-for-3 each, and Maikel Piñeiro and Fernando contributed 3-for-2 for the losers.

For their part, Los Cerveceros finally celebrated their first victory of the tournament after seven consecutive losses and defeated Las Águilas del Sur 5-3.

Yoider Martínez took the win and José Agüero took the loss. Los Cerveceros added 10 hits with a single error and showed signs of recovery against some Águilas with seven hits and two errors.

Erismel Barrera (3-for-2) and Roberto Arro (4-for-2) stood out for the winners, and Javier Hernández (4-for-2) led the losers.

The standings were left with Los Bendecidos in first place with a balance of 8-0, Águilas 5-3, Increíbles 2-6, and Cerveceros 1-7.

Next week will close the qualifying stage and open the way to the grand final between Bendecidos and Águilas.