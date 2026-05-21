Major Investments Underway for Water Supply and Energy Transition

Investments of great interest to maintain water pumping to the population regardless of the generation deficit are being undertaken in the province of Matanzas, a territory where more than 260,000 inhabitants suffer from a shortage of this vital liquid.

In this regard, the electric company and the Aqueduct and Sewerage company are finalizing details to provide, in a short time, more than a dozen solutions such as the installation of express feeder circuits to supply centers in Bello and San Juan in the Yumurino city. This program includes electrical protection to reduce breakdowns due to service fluctuations.

The Camínar pumping system and the supply to the Los Mangos neighborhood, also in the city of Matanzas, will receive work that includes the installation of a 13,000-volt network and handling systems, so that even if the region lacks electricity, the water supply would be maintained.

The people of Matanzas are undertaking an important energy transition program with a marked interest in maintaining essential services, while continuing to explore new fronts such as the biomass plant in the Zapata Swamp, a purpose that will benefit tens of hundreds of inhabitants of the largest Cuban wetland.