Workers at Faustino Pérez Hospital Support Raúl Castro Against False Accusations (+photos)

Workers at the Faustino Pérez Hernández Provincial Clinical Surgical Teaching Hospital of Matanzas expressed their rejection of the U.S. government’s accusations against Raúl Castro and the Cuban government.

During a statement made at the institution, doctors, students, nurses, and other workers reaffirmed their support for the Island’s sovereignty.

They also stated that they remain committed to caring for the people and defending the principles of Cuban Public Health.

The Matanzas health workers insisted that these actions seek to discredit the nation and affect the unity of the people.

Likewise, they ratified their confidence in the Revolution and in Cuban authorities, as well as their support for Raúl Castro and the continuity of the country’s social project.