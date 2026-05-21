21 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Workers at Faustino Pérez Hospital Support Raúl Castro Against False Accusations (+photos)

21 de mayo de 2026 Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo
Workers at the Faustino Pérez Hernández Provincial Clinical Surgical Teaching Hospital of Matanzas expressed their rejection of the U.S. government's accusations against Raúl Castro and the Cuban government.

Workers at the Faustino Pérez Hernández Provincial Clinical Surgical Teaching Hospital of Matanzas expressed their rejection of the U.S. government’s accusations against Raúl Castro and the Cuban government.

During a statement made at the institution, doctors, students, nurses, and other workers reaffirmed their support for the Island’s sovereignty.

They also stated that they remain committed to caring for the people and defending the principles of Cuban Public Health.

The Matanzas health workers insisted that these actions seek to discredit the nation and affect the unity of the people.

Likewise, they ratified their confidence in the Revolution and in Cuban authorities, as well as their support for Raúl Castro and the continuity of the country’s social project.

Más entradas

Major Investments Underway for Water Supply and Energy Transition

21 de mayo de 2026 José Miguel Solís

Road Safety Optimized on Tourist Corridor (+photos)

21 de mayo de 2026 Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán

The Blockade Weighs Down, But Does Not Stop Matanzas Culture

21 de mayo de 2026 María Elena Bayón Mayor

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *