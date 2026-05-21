21 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Road Safety Optimized on Tourist Corridor (+photos)

21 de mayo de 2026 Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán
With the aim of optimizing safety on the tourist corridor, refurbishment and conservation work is being carried out on this important stretch by the Provincial Road Maintenance and Construction Company (EMPVC), in collaboration with the La Roca work collective.

With the aim of optimizing safety on the tourist corridor, refurbishment and conservation work is being carried out on this important stretch by the Provincial Road Maintenance and Construction Company (EMPVC), in collaboration with the La Roca work collective.

Despite the current fuel shortage, workers are turning to alternative solutions and working completely manually. The tasks include painting curbs and bridges, clearing strips and blind grass from the central median, and maintaining planters — specifically weeding and pruning.

The personnel in charge of the actions «demonstrate once again their resilience and creativity. In the face of difficulties, they rise to the occasion with a single goal: to guarantee road safety and comfort for all road users,» published on his Facebook profile Reynaldo Hernández Rodríguez, director of the Provincial Road Authority (CPV).

«We remain firm in our commitment to a safer, more functional, and more pleasant infrastructure, both for those who visit us and for our citizens,» the post added.

According to information from Hernández Rodríguez, the EMPVC has also been joined in these works on the corridor by the MSME LetoAl and the EMIAT of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, just as is now happening with La Roca, a work collective belonging to the 17 de Mayo Credit and Services Cooperative.

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