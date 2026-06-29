Matanzas Bets on Grassroots Development in School Competitions

Matanzas’ football project has launched a strategy to prepare for participation in the 62nd edition of the National School Games, with an extensive program of municipal and provincial competitions and community festivals that will run from June 28 to July 15.

Yasmany Hernández Milián, head of the Matanzas school team, explained that the activities will involve athletes from children’s, school, and youth categories, as well as first-division players. The purpose is to bring football to the neighborhoods and expand the practice of the sport with the support of the province’s main exponents.

As part of the schedule, Matanzas will host a school team from Havana between June 28 and July 1, who will participate in several friendly matches to strengthen the competitive level of young footballers and enrich sporting exchange.

Hernández Milián noted that although the National School Championship will not be held in its usual format, the work has been transferred to each territory. In that regard, he highlighted that these events represent the main competition for many children who have not yet joined the sports initiation areas and who will have the opportunity to represent their neighborhoods and schools.

The official considered that the excitement generated by the FIFA World Cup serves as an additional incentive to awaken interest in football among children and adolescents, so activities will seek to take advantage of that enthusiasm to increase participation.

In addition to the competitive component, the project will allow for the identification of new talents. Teachers from the School Sports Initiation School (EIDE) will monitor athletes with the best conditions to incorporate them into the recruitment process for the upcoming school year, thus strengthening the sporting reserve of Matanzas football.