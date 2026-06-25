Matanzas Delegation Ready for Final Sessions of the 22nd CTC Congress

Only through effective trade union functioning can the internal life of the organization be transformed — of that there is no doubt among the 54 delegates who on June 26 and 27 will represent Matanzas in the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers’ Central (CTC).

With the novelty of being semi-presential, on Friday and Saturday, in the main hall of the Provincial Party headquarters, representatives from all sectors of goods production and services will debate how to better mobilize workers to meet physical and income plans, in that legitimate desire to recover the purchasing power of wages, in times where any money seems to be swallowed by inflation.

«Functioning means with everyone, every day, but to achieve this, we need to learn, prepare, and train. There is no other way to do more and better if we want to fulfill the mandate to organize and represent,» reasoned Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, general secretary of the Provincial CTC Committee.

He acknowledged that the province arrives at this significant moment with conditions in place to continue improving the functioning of the CTC and its unions, in a context where changes in the country’s economic, social, and labor life demand an organization that mirrors these same transformations.

He referred to the challenge for this territory to increase unionization, an indicator that has seen a decrease over these five years, especially in the private sector, particularly among economic actors such as MSMEs and self-employed workers.

Delegate Javier Gómez, director of the MSME Construcciones Habytal, described being affiliated as strategic. «If the most important thing in a collective is the workers, they must be organized, in the union, so that they are represented, their rights defended, and their duties demanded.»

If something goes wrong, we must change the ways of doing things, appealing to unity, contributed Amaurys Echevarría, general secretary of the union bureau of the Royal Hicacos hotel, while Armando Roncour, delegate from the construction sector, insisted on how, faced with disillusionment over late responses to complaints related to profit distribution, late payments, or any grievance, in not a few places they prefer to stop fulfilling the obligation to pay dues.

Yandy Rojas, from the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, will participate in the final sessions as the youngest delegate from Matanzas to this major gathering, while at the opposite end is Arnaldo Díaz Hiedra, who with this one will add his seventh Congress.