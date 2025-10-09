Matanzas schoolchildren begin as pioneers and evoke Camilo and Che (+photos).

With the commitment to become the well-rounded students that Cuban society demands, the 85 first-grade students of the Seguidores de Camilo y Che Primary School in the city of Matanzas tied their blue neckerchiefs for the first time this October 8th their blue neckerchiefs.

As on previous occasions, the school’s teachers and staff organized a colorful, emotional, and symbolic ceremony for joining the José Martí Pioneer Organization (OPJM), during which the young students received the badge that identifies them as Moncadistas, which they will wear on their left sleeve until third grade, when they will then change attributes.

In the presence and with the support of their parents, relatives, and teachers, the youngsters also began as Pioneer Explorers, an essential movement within the OPJM that will connect them with nature and hiking, as well as other activities of the organization, including interest circles, contests, educational projects, among other initiatives that contribute to their comprehensive development as students.

As usual, the evening was an opportunity to pay tribute to the Heroic Guerrilla through allegorical songs and poems on the 57th anniversary of his physical disappearance, and to inaugurate at the school the traditional Camilo Che Ideological Day, which takes place until October 28th in all educational centers in Matanzas and throughout the country.

Another significant moment of the celebration was the opening of the History Room at the school, a space equipped with photographic images, displays of drawings and paintings, documents, and bibliographies mainly related to the life and work of José Martí and Fidel Castro.

A timely initiative to pay tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution on the occasion of his centenary and an ideal space where the students of the school, which honors with its name two emblematic and essential figures of the struggle for the country’s sovereignty and independence, can strengthen their knowledge of History, respect for heroes and martyrs, and the formation of values.

Pioneer initiation ceremonies similar to the one held at this school took place in all primary education institutions in the province and throughout Cuba.

Written by Yovana Baró.