Matanzas to Host National Values ​​Event in Tourism.

This is the central event for values, which will be held on October 22nd at the Muthu Playa Varadero Hotel, one of the most important activities in the context of the celebration of three decades of the National Tourism Organization (SNTHT).

The National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers (SNTHT) will recognize men and women in the sector who have demonstrated honesty, integrity, altruism, and solidarity in various positions.

Torriente highlighted the usual recognition of restaurant staff, maids, receptionists, bus drivers, lodging technicians, sales promoters, maintenance workers, and security and protection agents, among other roles, for their ethics and moral values demonstrated in returning various belongings of high material, monetary, or sentimental value.

These are items forgotten by clients, including diamonds, photo and video cameras, mobile phones, laptops, wallets with personal documents, credit cards, and large sums of cash, all of which have been returned to their owners, she emphasized.

In the past month of June, for example, Yarima Merino, a maid at the Playa Caleta hotel in Cuba’s main resort area, did not hesitate for a moment to return to its owner a toiletry bag containing 30 thousand dollars, 400 thousand Cuban pesos, and a valuable wristwatch; and in April of this same year, her colleague Maddiolys Herreras Cárdenas had done the same with the 140 thousand pesos she found.

Maddiolys Herreras Cárdenas returned the 140 thousand pesos found last April. Photo: Archive.

Thus, at Muthu Playa Varadero, this kind of embrace will come to life between men and women who provide services in hotels—the heart of the leisure industry—and also members of the value chain of this strategic sector.

Since 2001, these gatherings have been held, established to honor the stance of those who defend the most authentic values of the Cuban Revolution.

The SNTHT was founded on October 28th, 1995, precisely at a time when the Cuban economy had hit rock bottom. Tourism was promoted as the driving force, and a union was needed to support its members and the Revolution, Torriente recalled.

Since then, she said, we have been defined by a human vocation, inheriting the essence of a country that has turned solidarity into its greatest virtue, as was demonstrated in this very resort, when at the Paradiso-Punta Arena hotel, a proposal was made to donate part of the tips to the hospital in the city of Cárdenas to alleviate the shortage of medicines during the height of the Special Period.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta.