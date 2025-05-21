Matanzas University celebrates Second Day of Raciality and Social Equity.

The event brings together academics, students and social actors to propose practical solutions, stressing that anti-discrimination policies must be accompanied by a profound change in narratives and dynamics of power.

The University of Matanzas celebrates from May 12th to 28th its Second Day of Raciality and Social Equity, under the slogan ‘Weaving legacies and transforming realities’.

The event, organized by the Culture and Identity Chair, seeks to combine academic debates with practical actions to face structural discrimination in Cuba.

Dr. Oscar Piñera Hernández questioned whether laws alone can eliminate racism and machismo, stressing that «5 centuries of exploitation cannot be overcome with only 6 decades of Revolution».

Teachers and intellectuals insisted that cultural transformation -through educational curricula with a focus on equity and intergenerational dialogues- is vital to dismantle prejudices.

The day includes workshops, panels and artistic expressions, using culture as a bridge between historical memory and social justice.

The event brings together academics, students and social actors to propose practical solutions, emphasizing that anti-discrimination policies must be accompanied by a profound change in narratives and power dynamics.

Written by Melissa Guerra.