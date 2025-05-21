23 de mayo de 2025

Youth behavior is evaluated at the Conrado Benítez Educational Services Center (+audio).

21 de mayo de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

As part of the teaching-educational process professionals of the sector in the province of Matanzas evaluate the conduct of the eleven students of the provincial Specialized Center for Educational Services Conrado Benítez.

This is explained by María Isabel Barrenechea Sardiñas, Secretary of Attention to Minors in the General Directorate of Education:

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

