Maylan Álvarez and the legacy of her poetry.

Twelve published books and more than a dozen national awards endorse her career in the maturity of her existence.

Writer, cultural promoter and editor Maylan Alvarez Rodriguez Rodriguez is an appreciated figure in the literary universe of Matanzas and the country.

In a recent presentation in Havana he launched texts, some of them from a new notebook he is working on. Eager to know her projects, we interviewed her for this media.

«Daringly, I am immersed in a book of décimas, I feel I am heir by blood, by my land, my friends, the García poets who have accompanied me, and as I want to be worthy of this legacy, I have to make more effort.

«I have been working on this project for almost a year, entitled Con este susurro apenas, in which I incorporate free verses and I answer myself in tenths and I am fascinated that people know what I am creating.

«I presented to the public a poem that I dedicated to José Martí. At that time, motivated by the date of the Apostle’s disembarkation to the Island to join the 95 war.

«I was inspired by a painting that the painter Mario Fabelo gave me, where Martí appears with his eyes closed, in response to the myth that our Hero, while writing, closed his eyes and sighed for Cuba. And I captured that instant to write that poem, which has a contemporary vision.»

We also learned that he read texts published in the anthology Si me dan a escoger, regreso a aquella tarde, which the Ecuadorian poet Luis Franco, gave him as a gift.

A native of Unión de Reyes, she declares to keep her homeland as a source of inspiration in many of her creations.

Maylan Alvarez currently works in Matanzas Editions and also holds the presidency of the Association of Writers of the Matanzas UNEAC.

Written by María Elena Bayón.