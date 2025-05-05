A great honor for an immense hotel

Managed by the Cubanacán and Canadian Blue Diamond chains, today it has an excellent occupancy rate and is highly rated by sites such as Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel website.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz, who placed on the Vanguardia Nacional flag the high award granted by Presidential Decree. Photo: Alejandro Acosta Hechavarría.

The results of efficiency, quality, dedication, integrity and altruism of the Royalton Hicacos Hotel have been awarded the Second Degree Lázaro Peña Order, the first mixed facility of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) to deserve it in Cuba.

Stimulus granted by Presidential Decree, on behalf of the facility, Deputy General Director Yoanh David Pérez Sánchez and Amaurys Echevarría Ruiz, secretary general of the trade union bureau, received the relevant recognition during the national act of imposition of honorary titles and decorations to outstanding workers and collectives, presided over by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

National Vanguard for several years, the decoration crowns the work of the Royalton Hicacos in its more than 20 years of existence, a history that includes the Third Degree Lázaro Peña Order, the Jesús Menéndez Medal, two flags of Labor Prowess and the National Environment Award, among other achievements that reinforce its leadership inside and outside the Greater Antilles.

As he has stated on other occasions, for Amaurys, the greatest virtue of the Royalton Hicacos is in its people, in the way they assume any task, even in situations as complex as those experienced during COVID-19, the Supertanker disaster or hurricanes. “We are supportive by nature,” he said with a cracked voice.

In a ceremony held in Matanzas, Amaurys was awarded the Third Degree Lazaro Peña Order. Photo by the author.

«We are well aware of the importance of tourism for the country’s economy. Contributing the possible income from the export of services is what we have to do. We will not fail.

«I have always said that anyone could be a good leader of a union bureau with employees like those at the Royalton Hicacos Resort & Spa. Thanks to them, my role has also been rewarded. It is an honor to represent them», he said a few days ago, after receiving the Lázaro Peña Third Degree Order in Matanzas, a new joy, after being elected direct delegate to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers Central.

Managed by the Cubanacán and the Canadian Blue Diamond chains, the hotel today has an excellent occupancy rate and is highly rated by sites like Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel website.

In addition to its economic balances, the hotel received the Neighborhood Award from the national leadership of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, for hundreds of blood donations, the link with the community and centers for children without family support and special schools.

“This distinction was another reason for our massive presence at the May Day parade, where, as is now customary, we were also accompanied by clients from several countries, some of whom are scheduling their stay to attend the festivities for International Workers’ Day (CTC).”

Also present at the awards ceremony were members of the Party’s Political Bureau, Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the Cuban Parliament and of the Council of State; Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, and Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, secretary general of the CTC.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.