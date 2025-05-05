CTE Guiteras started light maintenance.

Starting at 8:20 a.m. this Monday morning, light maintenance began at the Antonio Guiteras thermal power plant in the city of Yumurina, with the purpose of increasing the generation power and rejoining the system next Saturday.

Starting at 8:20 a.m. this Monday morning, light maintenance began at the Antonio Guiteras thermal power plant in the city of Yumurina, with the purpose of increasing the generation power and rejoining the system next Saturday.

Engineer Román Pérez Castañeda, technical director, commented that more than 600 corrective actions will be undertaken, fundamentally in the boiler, where the breakdown in the high superheater, which caused the water consumption of 50 cubic meters per hour, will be corrected, together with the cleaning of the convective and radiant shafts, and of the regenerative air heaters.

Pérez Castañeda pointed out that this is a large volume of work because turbine valves and feedwater pumps will also be intervened, for which they have brigades from the Felton, Havana and Santa Cruz del Norte Power Plant Maintenance Company, with all the guarantees of parts, pieces and resources.

Regarding the long-awaited capital maintenance that would put the Antonio Guiteras de Matanzas thermal power plant in better conditions, the specialist announced that the financing has been defined and coordination is being carried out with suppliers to carry it out during the first quarter of next year.

Written by José Miguel Solís.