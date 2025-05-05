Matanceros are thirsty for information.

Therefore, the most intelligent thing to do is to maintain a close link between entities, directors and institutional communicators with journalists and their media, so that the information reaches the people first, who in the end are the most affected.

Water is the most vital element for the existence of beings on earth and its supply is a constitutional right of those who inhabit the green cayman.

For some weeks, even months, in several areas and localities of the province of Matanzas, the supply of drinking water to its residents through the distribution networks has been affected.

We all know the inconvenience, dissatisfaction and desperation of not receiving such a necessary and indispensable resource at home, especially when there is a lack of timely and real information.

While it is true that those who have the duty to guarantee that the precious liquid reaches the people of Matanzas work tirelessly and until late at night, it is also evident the existence of information barriers between managers and the media.

The population is clamoring for accurate and hopeful information that the provincial or local media can provide; of course, when they do not receive it, they are guided by those who sow hatred and uncertainty within the island, and that is where truthfulness is lost.

Therefore, the most intelligent thing to do is to maintain a close link between entities, managers and institutional communicators with journalists and their media, so that the information reaches the people first, who in the end are the most affected.

There is much talk about the new Communication Law in Cuba, very beneficial for those who practice journalism, institutional and social communication, but is it being complied with in Matanzas? In some cases like this one, evidently not.

To enforce it depends on many managers who right now own the information and take possession of it as if it were a private good and not public as it should be. Reflecting on this issue will open many doors that today remain closed.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.