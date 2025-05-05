Health in your hands.

More than just an ephemeris, World Hand Hygiene Day is a declaration of principles that underlines the shared responsibility for the protection of public health.

Every May 5th, the international healthcare community reaffirms its commitment to one of the most effective infection prevention strategies. With World Hand Hygiene Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) encourages in-depth reflection on the positive impact of skin decontamination on hospital and community safety.

The holiday, which during this 2025 responds to the slogan “Gloves sometimes, hand hygiene always”, urges to consider that, although personal protective equipment is indispensable, it should not replace the correct skin antisepsis, but complement it in a comprehensive biosafety protocol. Therefore, reinforcing this practice with rigorous protocols is a fundamental strategy for optimizing resources and guaranteeing quality standards in medical care.

The use of gloves and other protective materials increased exponentially with the COVID-19 pandemic, generating an alarming environmental impact due to the excess of biomedical waste. In response, WHO stresses the need for rational use of these supplies, accompanied by meticulous hand decontamination to minimize the ecological footprint without compromising biosafety standards. This balance between individual protection and environmental sustainability is a strategic axis in the hospital management of the future.

In addition, the international organization encourages governments and medical centers to reinforce their infection prevention and control programs by integrating cleaning procedures into their safety strategies. In this regard, it defines as critical moments to apply these measures: before touching the patient, prior to aseptic procedures, after exposure to body fluids, after direct contact and after handling the patient’s environment.

The implementation of this systematic scheme contributes to the protection of those receiving medical care and reduces the risk of transmission in hospitals and clinics, which is why adherence to these principles has become one of the cornerstones of hospital safety. Likewise, the correct application of these programs not only prevents severe complications such as sepsis, but also reduces hospitalizations and optimizes the workload of healthcare personnel.

Beyond a simple ephemeris, World Hand Hygiene Day is a declaration of principles that underlines the shared responsibility in the protection of public health. In a scenario where antimicrobial resistance and epidemiological crises are testing health resilience, consolidating a culture of prevention and safety related to this habit is not an option, but an ethical and professional obligation.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.