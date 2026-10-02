Medical Genetics: Science and Prevention in the Service of Matanzas Families

The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, Esteban Lazo Hernández, visited the Medical Genetics service in Matanzas, where he exchanged with health professionals and with pregnant women attended at this institution.

The service operates in the facilities of the former Oncology Hospital of Matanzas, later transferred to the Faustino Pérez Hospital.

Its current location also has strategic value: it is in the Versalles People’s Council, where the Maternity Home and the Gyneco-Obstetric Hospital are also located, which facilitates coordination between different services linked to the care of women and pregnancy.

During the exchange, Doctor Juan Carlos Perdomo explained the main services offered at this institution, among them genetic evaluation and counseling, identification of hereditary risks, diagnosis and follow-up of genetic and chromosomal diseases, as well as specialized care for pregnant women and the study of certain risks during pregnancy.

The specialist also drew attention to an aspect of growing importance: in recent years, the risk associated with diseases and alterations of genetic origin has increased, hence the need to strengthen prevention, surveillance, and timely diagnosis.

Medical Genetics is therefore not limited to diagnosing a disease. Its work allows anticipating risk, guiding families, accompanying pregnant women, and contributing to the early detection of certain alterations, with a direct impact on maternal and child health.

Esteban Lazo’s visit allowed for a close look at the work of a service that, from Matanzas, maintains specialized and reference care, sustained by highly qualified professionals and by integration with other areas of the Health system.

In a context marked by economic restrictions and difficulties in accessing certain resources, maintaining specialized services of this level also constitutes a daily challenge for Cuban medicine.