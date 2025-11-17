Mincin specialists oversee progress of the Digital Bodega project in Matanzas.

The Digital Grocery project aims to digitize processes and procedures between the Office of Consumer Protection and the Consumer Protection Agency (Oficoda), and includes Los Combatientes retail unit in its first phase.

Specialists from the Ministry of Domestic Trade of Cuba confirmed in Matanzas the progress in the implementation of the Digital Warehouse project, which aims to digitize the services of retail units.

The visit focused on inspecting the quality of the construction work at the Consumer Registry Office (Oficoda) in the Playa People’s Council, an entity that will be a pioneer in the province in automating information and procedures.

The meeting facilitated an exchange with experts from Xetid, developers of the application and also responsible for installing the technology that will provide the necessary connectivity for this innovative project. In the presence of the highest-ranking representatives of the Provincial Directorate of Commerce, the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) officials discussed with the Oficoda staff the importance of implementing this initiative. The Digital Store project aims to digitize the processes and procedures between Oficoda and consumers, and its first phase includes the Los Combatientes retail unit. Customers of this establishment will be able to use a mobile app to view available products, monitor the price of the regulated basic food basket, make purchases through payment platforms, and manage requests and procedures without having to travel to the Oficoda office. Photos: Courtesy of the source Written by Arnaldo Mirabal.