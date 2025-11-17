17 de noviembre de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Mincin specialists oversee progress of the Digital Bodega project in Matanzas.

17 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

The Digital Grocery project aims to digitize processes and procedures between the Office of Consumer Protection and the Consumer Protection Agency (Oficoda), and includes Los Combatientes retail unit in its first phase.

Specialists from the Ministry of Domestic Trade of Cuba confirmed in Matanzas the progress in the implementation of the Digital Warehouse project, which aims to digitize the services of retail units.

The visit focused on inspecting the quality of the construction work at the Consumer Registry Office (Oficoda) in the Playa People’s Council, an entity that will be a pioneer in the province in automating information and procedures.

The meeting facilitated an exchange with experts from Xetid, developers of the application and also responsible for installing the technology that will provide the necessary connectivity for this innovative project.

In the presence of the highest-ranking representatives of the Provincial Directorate of Commerce, the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) officials discussed with the Oficoda staff the importance of implementing this initiative.

The Digital Store project aims to digitize the processes and procedures between Oficoda and consumers, and its first phase includes the Los Combatientes retail unit.

Customers of this establishment will be able to use a mobile app to view available products, monitor the price of the regulated basic food basket, make purchases through payment platforms, and manage requests and procedures without having to travel to the Oficoda office.

Photos: Courtesy of the source

Written by Arnaldo Mirabal.






                            

                    Tags:                   

                        
	                    

    

                        

                    

                        



    

            

          
            Más entradas          
        

            

                  

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    A Preliminary Look at Funeral Services in Matanzas.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    17 de noviembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Sculptural Movement in Matanzas and its Reflection in the Provincial Exhibition .
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    17 de noviembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    November 17th: The Blood That Sowed Freedom in Prague.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    17 de noviembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

            


  


                        



		

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *