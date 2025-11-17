Barcelona returns to Camp Nou on November 22nd.

The club is in the final stage of the reopening process, with the main structure already operational and work remaining on access points, security systems, and internal services.

FC Barcelona will return to Camp Nou on November 22nd, when they host Athletic Club de Bilbao, after more than two years playing their home matches at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys due to renovations.

The club is in the final stage of the reopening process, with the main structure already completed and work remaining on access points, security systems, and internal services. Following these tasks, a final inspection will allow for the partial use of the stadium.

The club has obtained the occupancy permit for Phase 1A, which authorizes a capacity of 25,991 spectators in the Tribuna and Gol Sur stands. However, Barcelona plans to move on to Phase 1B, which will increase capacity to 45,401 with the opening of the side stands.

The return is part of the Espai Barça modernization project, which envisions a phased reopening of the stadium as construction continues throughout the season. During this time, the coaching staff maintained their usual training schedule while awaiting official confirmation of the date, which is now set for the match against the Bilbao team.

The game will mark the end of a transitional period for the team and its fans, and will signify the beginning of a new phase in the use of the renovated stadium.