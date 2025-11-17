Los Molinos: The Kingdom of Water (+photos).

Besides the incomparable beauty of the place, the surroundings hold moving stories such as that of a famous slave who found refuge on the banks of that stream, where perhaps he managed to alleviate his suffering somewhat.

Los Molinos is well worth a return trip. This would be my third time visiting this area so close to the city, where streams flow abundantly beneath the dense vegetation.

During the journey, the path will lead you to a bend in the river where a breathtaking landscape emerges, like nature bursting forth to

reveal all its charms.



To reach it, you must cross the courtyard of a house. The presence of a thatched-roof hut and an armchair shows that the family built it to enjoy the peaceful view. An old carob tree crowns this natural spectacle.



Los Molinos is closely linked to the life of a slave who enjoyed great renown during the colonial era: Juan Francisco Manzano.



Suffering the hardships of slavery did not prevent him from learning to read, write, and cultivate poetry. He endowed Cuban literature with a transcendental work: his autobiography.



A significant part of his life unfolded in that place marked by the green of the forest and the soothing sound of the current. Some of the structures that once housed the family under whom this man served, subjugated by the nefarious institution of slavery, still stand.



A sugar mill also once stood nearby.

