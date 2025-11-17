November 17th: The Blood That Sowed Freedom in Prague.

On October 28th, 1939, Czechoslovakia celebrated 21 years of independence. However, the Nazi occupation had transformed the date into a day of protest and sorrow, a prelude to a bloody day that would be forever etched in the memory of the students.



What should have been a national holiday became an act of resistance. Since March of that year, the Hitler regime had imposed its absolute rule. The Treaty of Munich and the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia served as a pretext for stripping the Czechs of their sovereignty.



The freedom that had seemed secure was uprooted, leaving an entire people under the weight of oppression. Among the dissenters was Jan Opletal, a medical student of just 24 years old. He was neither a politician nor a soldier, but he felt he could not resign himself to being a slave to terror.



Within him burned a flame of rebellion, a spirit that drove him to fight to restore to his homeland the colors that had been stolen from it. That day, the streets of Prague were filled with voices and flags.