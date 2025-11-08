Municipal Science, Technology and Innovation Forum 2025 Held in Pedro Betancourt (+photos).

With the aim of recognizing and mobilizing the scientific and technological potential of the region, the Manuel Navarro Luna Library in Pedro Betancourt hosted the Municipal Science, Technology and Innovation Forum for 2025.

With the purpose of recognizing and mobilizing the scientific and technological potential of the territory, the Manuel Navarro Luna library, in Pedro Betancourt, hosted the celebration of the municipal Science, Technology and Innovation Forum corresponding to the year 2025.



The event brought together researchers, specialists, teachers and workers from various institutions, who dedicated their presentations to responding to the specific needs of the locality and promoting development from the community environment.

Among the projects presented, those focused on early childhood education stood out, with proposals that used play as a driving force for social inclusion. In the case of Ángela Hernández Alayón, a sixth-grade teacher at the Augusto César Sandino Primary School, her work focused on designing educational materials to stimulate physical skills in young children. Historian Emilio Morales Álvarez, representing the Héctor Mederos Argüelles Sports Museum, discussed the life and work of Beatriz Perdomo Jenkis, an athlete from Betancourt, and praised her national and international career as a leading figure in Cuban women’s basketball.

On the other hand, Lía Victoria García Trujillo, a professor and instructor at the municipal branch, shared the DelSos project, which focuses on developing local initiatives. DelSos offers consulting services in market research and economic, social, and environmental feasibility studies, as well as the creation of cost estimates for state and non-state entities.



In the area of ​​heritage, Demetrio Elizalde Sotomayor, an employee of the Gustavo González Pérez Museum, presented the historical and descriptive booklet of the municipality of Macuriges, dated 1901. He also announced the creation of a documentation center with over one hundred bibliographic references, as part of an effort to preserve historical memory and enrich the cultural management of the region.

At the conclusion of the presentations, the jury awarded first place to Coralia Alfonso for her research on improving soil physical conditions to increase tobacco yields and food production; and second place to agronomist Minerva Ramírez López for her integrated bean crop management proposal at the Santa Catalina farm, which successfully combated the trichilia pest and improved yields without harming the environment.



Similarly, third place was awarded to Chemistry teacher Misleidys Rodríguez Jenkis, whose work was recognized for creating teaching materials based on molecular models to facilitate the understanding of chemical formulas in junior high school.

The Science and Technology Forum thus reaffirmed its potential as a space for collaboration and collective creativity, where the application of science and innovation fosters production, services, and social management.

This strengthens the community’s capacity to address internal challenges, revitalize the economy, and move toward more effective and sustainable local development.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.