New Health Professionals Receive Their Degrees in Cárdenas.

The number of graduates in different medical specialties increased in the western province of Matanzas with the official delivery this Friday of the corresponding degrees to a total of 81 men and women, who must officially become part of the workforce of institutions of the Ministry of Public Health.



The Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel hosted this significant moment in the lives of these young people, who were accompanied by political and governmental authorities, but above all by their professors from their years of study and especially by their families, that essential support for undertaking any project.



The ceremony marked the culmination of a demanding program of studies in areas fundamental to healthcare in the municipality of Cárdenas, including General Medicine, and degrees in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Hygiene and Epidemiology, Health Rehabilitation, and Nursing.