New Health Professionals Receive Their Degrees in Cárdenas.
The number of graduates in various medical specialties increased in the western province of Matanzas with the official awarding of degrees this Friday to a total of 81 men and women, who will now officially join the workforce of institutions under the Ministry of Public Health.
The Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel hosted this significant moment in the lives of these young people, who were accompanied by political and governmental authorities, but above all by their professors from their years of study and especially by their families, that essential support for undertaking any project.
The ceremony marked the culmination of a demanding program of studies in areas fundamental to healthcare in the municipality of Cárdenas, including General Medicine, and degrees in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Hygiene and Epidemiology, Health Rehabilitation, and Nursing.
Dr. Daniela Cuellar Santana was recognized as the most outstanding graduate, due to her prominent research work, her having earned the Scientific Merit Award, and her notable participation in the Mario Muñoz Monroy Vanguard Movement.
According to a post on the Municipal Health Department’s Facebook page, the graduates will join the local health system to strengthen healthcare services for the community at a time of arboviral disease prevalence.
“The addition of this new healthcare staff represents a significant step toward improving the quality of health services, ensuring greater coverage and timely care for the community,” the post stated.
“The event included cultural performances that showcased local identity and talent, while recognizing the efforts of the young professionals beginning their work in one of society’s most essential sectors: caring for and saving lives,” the post concluded.
Photos: Taken from the Facebook page of the Municipal Health Department in Cárdenas.
Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.