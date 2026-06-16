5 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

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National Crafts Fair Celebrates Matanzas Fathers

16 de junio de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

Father’s Day, celebrated on the Island on the third Sunday of June, promises to be a day of expectations and details for gift-giving with the long-awaited National Crafts Fair «Arte para Papá» (Art for Dad), sponsored by the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods of Matanzas.

 

The gift suggestions that the institution brings on this special occasion include everything from various craft offerings of clothing, accessories, and footwear through the art of goldsmithing, costume jewelry, and ceramics, to hygiene products and hardware for the home.

 

Twelve individual creators and 15 non-state management forms, including projects such as Selva María, Jardines del Mar, and Poesía Marina, will participate in this ideal proposal for the Matanzas population.

 

Also participating will be ventures such as Joyería Rostal, recurrent in the Fund’s themed fairs, which will offer eye-catching materials such as dream catchers, shells, candle holders, rattles, lamps, and mirrors.

 

Yamira Román Castellini, promotion and advertising specialist of the entity, confirmed that, as in previous years, they will visit the Doctor Mario Muñoz Monroy Nursing Home with interesting cultural activities alongside the Confluencias group of amateur artists from the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists of the city.

 

The week of surprises and personalized pampering will run from this Tuesday until next Saturday, in a space where you will find the best of Yumurino craftsmanship on Calle del Medio, between Jovellanos and Matanzas, in the Athens of Cuba.

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