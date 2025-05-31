Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Champion.

The Parisian offense, led by Ousmane Dembelé, demonstrated the high level maintained during the season to take home the title and give joy to their most loyal fans.

The final played in Munich, Germany, paralyzed the soccer world, as Paris Saint German (PSG) was proclaimed champion for the first time in its history.

With a score of five goals to zero, the Parisian team scored, liked and enjoyed this final against their similar Inter Milan.

The team led by Luis Enrique was superior from the start of the match and fulfilled the Munich Cabala of winning the title against a team that has never lifted the trophy.

For their part, the Neuro-Azurri showed no answers, with a disastrous defense against PSG’s magnificent performance, and ended their season without titles.

Spaniard Luis Enrique becomes only the second coach in the history of soccer to win two trebles, League, Champions League and Cup.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández Padrón.