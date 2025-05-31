«I have seen a people who struggle, with real potential,» says first deputy minister.

Unity and work are key to overcome the complex situation we face as a country and move towards sustainable development, with better conditions and quality of life for all.

«Unión de Reyes is a municipality with great agricultural potential and with a very strong peasant sector committed to the task of increasing productive yields, which translates into more food for the people», said Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Eduardo Martínez Díaz when he visited in the last few hours sites of economic and social interest in the municipality of Matanzas. In an interview granted to our media, the leader shared his assessments on the progress of the territory, the challenges that still persist and the importance of taking advantage of the local goodness in terms of development.

-What are the main impressions you take away from this tour?

-This is a municipality with an important agricultural development. During the visit we visited several farms and learned about experiences related to cattle raising. We are very satisfied with what we have seen.

-Why?

-They explained to us a set of actions that will allow us to increase food production. We saw how some farmers have made progress in the recovery of swine production, which was very affected by food shortages in the past. We visited facilities with pigs at different stages of development.

-Science and innovation are being used: bioproducts are being applied, productive designs are being implemented, even thinking about exports. In livestock, for example, there are interesting plans with the use of buffaloes. Local authorities, including the mayor, are very involved in this process.

-We also see an effort to integrate the work of the university, the CITMA delegation and the agricultural school. Scientific knowledge is being used in development management.

-We are aware of the need to update the municipality’s development strategies in order to solve structural and social problems, increase production and strengthen the local economy.

-What other experiences have had an impact on you?

-We visited the maternity home, which was in excellent condition: clean, organized and with quality care. They explained to us how they face the problem of teenage pregnancy. We saw several pregnant teenagers and they shared with us a research they have carried out, which we want to share at national level.

-This research includes visits to schools to talk to young people from a medical, social and preventive perspective. They also address issues such as drug use, which is a phenomenon that has grown in our society. It is a valuable experience that deserves to be replicated.

-We also spoke with the senior citizens of the local Casa de Abuelos and in general they are happy. We detected a difficulty with the coffee supply, but both the vice-governor and the mayor promised to solve it. Today it is possible to solve it with the contribution of production companies, farmers and non-governmental management. The grandparents are well fed, the place is clean and organized, and they have a vegetable garden that guarantees their self-consumption.

-In general, the municipality works with dedication, facing challenges that are well identified, and with a clear work projection.

-What are the most immediate challenges to be taken on?

-Food production is one of the most important issues. This municipality produces to be self-sufficient and also to contribute to the national balance. We saw conditions that allow us to think about a real productive growth.

-There are also challenges in road infrastructure. Programs must be established to improve it, including the search for more sustainable materials and encouraging the creation of state or non-state MSMEs that can take care of this problem.

-Another priority issue is social problems. Although it is not as serious here as in other places, there are cases of child abandonment and homelessness. In a socialist country, it is essential to address and solve these problems.

-In health, we must ensure that the institutions have good infrastructure: nursing and maternity homes, schools. There are centers in poor condition, but with the joint effort of the authorities and the population they can be transformed.

-Finally, a message to the people of Unión de Reyes.

-I have seen a people who struggle, with real potential. Unity and work are key to overcome the complex situation we face as a country and move towards sustainable development, with better conditions and quality of life for all.

Written by Yaudel Rodríguez Vento.