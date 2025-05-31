ANIR moves forward in the Jovellanos UEB.

UEB Jovellanos continues to strengthen its leadership in innovation, thanks to the commitment and active participation of its 22 ANIR members.

The Base Business Unit (UEB) Jovellanos has positioned itself as a benchmark in innovation and technological development, as it demonstrated during the Science and Technology Forum 2025, held this Thursday. This event, which brought together the main players in innovation in the entity, has established itself as a key space to promote creativity, efficiency and progress in production processes.

Five papers were presented during the forum, all of them with highly satisfactory results and practical applications that are already having a positive impact on production. Of these, four received special recognition, according to Delsy Reinoso Alejo, president of the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers (ANIR) at the UEB Jovellanos.

Among the award winners, two mentions were given: one to Francisco García, for his work in the adaptation and assembly of the tank speed box, and the other to Abel Mendoza, for his innovative recovery of the blower machine’s changeover valve. These projects have not only optimized processes, but have also contributed to reducing costs and improving operating efficiency.

The Outstanding Award went to Luis Abreu, who presented a paper entitled Replacement and assembly of chain by belt in the drive of the Coral soft drink bag machine. This innovation has made it possible to increase the durability and reduce the maintenance of the machinery.

Abel Mendoza was again recognized, this time in the Relevant category, for his project Design and assembly of the orienter for the 26.5-gram oil-mouth proforma, a solution that has significantly improved production accuracy.

UEB Jovellanos continues to strengthen its leadership in innovation, thanks to the commitment and active participation of its 22 ANIR members. These professionals not only drive technological development, but also contribute to the sustainability and competitiveness of the entity. With events such as this forum, UEB Jovellanos reaffirms its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in all its production processes.

Written by Enrique Tirse.