2 de junio de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

The strength of Jesus (+audio).

31 de mayo de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Today, May 31st, I think it is appropriate to talk about the experience of Radio 26 broadcaster Jesús García Martínez, who after 45 years in smoke, made the right decision.

When we do journalistic work, we usually look outside and we do not realize that in the media there are stories that need to be told, that the audience would like to know.

Well, today, May 31st, I think it is appropriate to talk about the experience of the Radio 26 announcer, Jesús García Martínez, who after 45 years in the smoke, made the right decision.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Concert music flew high.

2 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Exports in the province decline.

2 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Regulations for self-employed workers ratified in Pedro Betancourt.

2 de junio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *