Breaking the Cycle: An Urgent Call Against Smoking.

Every May 31st, the international community celebrates World No Tobacco Day to highlight the devastating consequences of smoking and its implications for health. This day, instituted by the World Health Organization in 1987, is an unequivocal call for collective awareness and the adoption of public policies to curb this epidemic, which causes the death of more than eight million people every year.

In 2025, the campaign’s slogan is Unmasking its appeal: the industry’s tactics with tobacco and nicotine products in the open, highlighting how commercial strategies encourage consumption, mainly among young people. The absence of effective regulation facilitates access to electronic devices designed to generate addiction, while the use of attractive flavors accelerates initiation, makes it difficult to quit and increases the risk of serious diseases. The initiative underscores the urgency of adopting strict measures to protect new generations and minimize the health impact of nicotine.

Smoking continues to be the main preventable cause of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular pathologies, cancers and chronic respiratory diseases. This habit not only affects active smokers, but also millions of people involuntarily exposed to second-hand smoke, which is a silent but lethal scourge. This is why the anniversary highlights the need to abandon this practice and articulates a broader discourse that involves the responsibility of governments, industry and civil society.

Smoking represents not only a threat to individual health, but also a challenge to healthcare systems and the global economy. The costs associated with the care of diseases caused by the consumption of cigarettes and other nicotine products overburden medical resources and affect labor productivity, generating significant losses. In turn, the environmental impact of tobacco production -such as deforestation, pollution and toxic waste- reinforces the need for a change in consumption policies and practices.

In Cuba, raising awareness about the effects of smoking has gained relevance in community and educational spaces. Health and cultural institutions have promoted prevention programs aimed at young people and adults, combining information campaigns with artistic initiatives and debates in schools. Health education workshops have been held in rural and urban areas, addressing the importance of healthy lifestyles and the reduction of risks associated with passive smoking. The work of community organizations has been key in promoting smoke-free spaces, strengthening social commitment to collective well-being.

Eradicating smoking requires more than awareness: it requires collective will, strong regulations and a profound cultural change. It is not just about kicking a habit, but about dismantling the influence of an industry that has normalized consumption at the expense of global health. This May 31st, the call is clear: protect new generations, challenge commercial strategies that perpetuate addiction and build a future where breathing clean air is not a privilege, but a guaranteed right.

Written by Yadiuel Barbón.